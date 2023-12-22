Local church feeding hungry needs help to repair sagging floors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Boulevard Christian Church is a place where people come for food and faith – but now, the church needs help. The church assembles 700 meals each Monday night, but a hole in their floor is making their operation difficult.

“You can pick this stuff up and it just disintegrates,” said Mindy Fugarino, the church’s pastor, of the building’s floors.

The floor is falling apart right outside the kitchen. It’s a spot where countless volunteers have walked in a place that has fed the hungry for more than 20 years.

“The floor is not safe for us to be walking on or standing on,” Fugarino said. “If I were to press my foot really hard right here, it would go right through at this point.”

Fugarino says her small congregation are not the only people who use the space. Other community groups help the church make 700+ meals each week.

“We have Christians, Jewish congregations, Muslim congregations, atheist groups, and businesses and people from all over the metro that come and volunteer here,” Fugarino said. “We also hand out 1100 articles of clothing every week.”

The church says it does not have the financial means to repair the floor on its own.

“It started as one piece of plywood over it, and then within a few months, it’s like three pieces of plywood to cover it because it keeps spreading further,” Fugarino said. “We’re just hoping we can get it repaired soon before it just continues to spread.”

Independence Boulevard Christian Church says it needs to raise $14,000 to repair its sagging floor. If you’d like to donate, the church has set up a GoFundMe here.

