Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Liberty Police arrest man associated with local drug house

47-year-old Wayne Yarbrough is charged with distribution of a controlled substance in a...
47-year-old Wayne Yarbrough is charged with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location.(Liberty, Missouri Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Liberty man was arrested Thursday morning after police executed a search warrant at a local drug house.

Liberty Police said Friday that multiple law enforcement agencies worked for months to shut down a local drug house in the 500 block of Wilshire Blvd.

Wayne Anthony Yarbrough, a 47-year-old man from Liberty, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location (as a result of the house being within 2000 feet of a school). The crime is a class A felony.

Police said they waited until schools were in session to ensure no kids were walking on sidewalks and no school buses were running. Schools in the area were also placed on a lock and teach as a precaution during the execution of the search warrant.

Yarbrough is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which...
Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments

Latest News

Austin Senger takes on an iconic role with Andy Reid by his side.
‘Great googly moogly’: Kansas man stars in iconic ad with Andy Reid
The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Clay County park
Atong Marial, 18, is a 5'5, 110-pund black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She has...
KCPD asking public’s assistance in finding missing, endangered 18 year old
Christmas the Crossroads
Christmas at the Crossroads helps feed, clothe the unhoused with help from dozens of volunteers