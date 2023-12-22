Liberty Police arrest man associated with local drug house

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Liberty man was arrested Thursday morning after police executed a search warrant at a local drug house.

Liberty Police said Friday that multiple law enforcement agencies worked for months to shut down a local drug house in the 500 block of Wilshire Blvd.

Wayne Anthony Yarbrough, a 47-year-old man from Liberty, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location (as a result of the house being within 2000 feet of a school). The crime is a class A felony.

Police said they waited until schools were in session to ensure no kids were walking on sidewalks and no school buses were running. Schools in the area were also placed on a lock and teach as a precaution during the execution of the search warrant.

Yarbrough is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.