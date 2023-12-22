Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KHP: Fire engulfs car hauler on I-70 near Hays, no injuries reported

Car hauler engulfed by flames on Interstate 70 between Hays and Ellis
Car hauler engulfed by flames on Interstate 70 between Hays and Ellis(Heilman, Matthew | KHP Trooper Tod Hileman)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol captured harrowing images from a fiery scene early Friday morning on Interstate 70 between Hays and Ellis. The photos shared by KHP Trooper Tod Hileman show a car hauler and the vehicles on board engulfed in flames.

“No one was hurt, thankfully,” Trooper Hileman said in a Facebook post in which he shared the images.

Hileman said traffic at mile marker 148 remained down to one lane several hours after the initial emergency response as a tow truck worked to remove the car hauler and its cargo.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which...
Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments

Latest News

One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
Authorities responding to deadly crash on 50 Highway in Lee's Summit
Man sentenced for battery after knocking ex-girlfriend’s teeth out
Flourish Furniture helped 882 families in 2022, and volunteers said they will serve about...
‘Everyone should have a bed’: Grandview organization helps those in need turn house into home
‘Great googly moogly’: Kansas man stars in iconic ad with Andy Reid
Road work generic
Kansas City bridge construction over I-70 extended