KHP: Fire engulfs car hauler on I-70 near Hays, no injuries reported

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol captured harrowing images from a fiery scene early Friday morning on Interstate 70 between Hays and Ellis. The photos shared by KHP Trooper Tod Hileman show a car hauler and the vehicles on board engulfed in flames.

“No one was hurt, thankfully,” Trooper Hileman said in a Facebook post in which he shared the images.

Hileman said traffic at mile marker 148 remained down to one lane several hours after the initial emergency response as a tow truck worked to remove the car hauler and its cargo.

