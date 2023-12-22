KCPD asking public’s assistance in finding missing, endangered 18 year old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are searching for 18-year-old Atong Marial who was last seen on Monday in the area of 34th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Marial is described as a 5′5,” 110-pound black female with black hair and brown eyes. Her family did not immediately know what clothing she was last wearing.

Marial has mental health needs and requires medications. She is considered endangered, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043.

