Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City bridge construction over I-70 extended

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers will have to handle construction related headaches a little longer than expected.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said closures related to the Prospect Avenue bridge replacement over Interstate 70 will now take until at least Jan. 12.

MoDOT said the bridge was in bad condition and nearing the end of its service life. This project also includes improvements to the interchange ramps and 14th Street.

The project began in the summer of 2023. It’s expected to cost $7.3 million.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which...
Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments

Latest News

One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
Authorities responding to deadly crash on 50 Highway in Lee's Summit
Man sentenced for battery after knocking ex-girlfriend’s teeth out
Flourish Furniture helped 882 families in 2022, and volunteers said they will serve about...
‘Everyone should have a bed’: Grandview organization helps those in need turn house into home
‘Great googly moogly’: Kansas man stars in iconic ad with Andy Reid