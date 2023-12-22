Kansas City bridge construction over I-70 extended

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers will have to handle construction related headaches a little longer than expected.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said closures related to the Prospect Avenue bridge replacement over Interstate 70 will now take until at least Jan. 12.

MoDOT said the bridge was in bad condition and nearing the end of its service life. This project also includes improvements to the interchange ramps and 14th Street.

The project began in the summer of 2023. It’s expected to cost $7.3 million.

