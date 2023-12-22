Johnson County man honored after saving Spring Hill family from fire

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Spring Hill resident was honored Thursday at a special City Council meeting for his extraordinary actions to help save a family.

In October, Vince Longo saw smoke coming from a nearby home while letting his dog out. Longo ran barefoot to the home and rang the house’s doorbell and knocked on the front door.

“Thanks to his courageous efforts, the family evacuated safely,” a Facebook post from the City of Spring Hill Government said.

Longo also provided the family with shoes and warm clothes for the family and brought them breakfast the next morning.

“Today, we celebrate the quick-thinking and selflessness of Mr. Longo,” the post said. “His actions not only saved lives but also exemplify the spirit of kindness and community. Let’s take a moment to honor and appreciate the exceptional actions that made Mr. Longo a true hero among us!”

Today, at the special City Council meeting, Council President Diana Roth honored the extraordinary actions of a Spring... Posted by City of Spring Hill, KS Government on Thursday, December 21, 2023

