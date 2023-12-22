Aging & Style
‘Great googly moogly’: Kansas man stars in iconic ad with Andy Reid

Austin Senger is grateful he was chosen as the perfect candidate to make such a rookie mistake.
Austin Senger takes on an iconic role with Andy Reid by his side.
Austin Senger takes on an iconic role with Andy Reid by his side.(Snickers)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Who are the Chefs? That’s the question a Kansas man has heard a lot lately after taking one of the biggest roles of his life. Austin Senger stars in the Snickers commercial, “Rookie Mistake” with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

If you think you’ve seen something like it before, you’re right.

“Great googly moogly!”

It pays homage to a 1996 ad where an end zone painter forgets the “I” in “Chiefs”. Except 27 years ago, no players or coaches were featured.

“I showed up knowing it was going to be a Snickers spot with a Chief’s celebrity,” Senger said. “I knew roughly I was going to be some funny guy who misspells ‘Chiefs.’”

Senger says he was extremely anxious when he realized the celebrity was Reid.

“When he came up to me, he looked at me head-to-toe and he was like, ‘You’re absolutely perfect for this.’ I was nervous so that helped me out a lot. He just said, ‘Let’s have fun!’”

After eight hours of filming—well, one hour for Reid—and 50 candy bars later, Senger says it still feels like a dream.

“It’s something that you just can’t get used to. But I love it. I love it,” Senger said. “I have been wanting to be here my whole life so you can imagine it’s a dream come true for me.”

The actor hopes this is only the beginning of his career.

“My goal is to keep auditioning to use this exposure to hopefully get more roles because this is my dream.”

Click here to see the behind the scenes video.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

