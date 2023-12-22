Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain through the morning, warming up through the day Friday

Rain through the morning, warming up through the day Friday
By Greg Bennett
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level low with its respective front continued across the area this morning. Scattered light to moderate showers will be common with a few isolated, heavy, downpours, mainly concentrated to the north. The wet weather should be moving out by this afternoon and heavier cloud deck will remain as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will continue this into Saturday with temperatures more likely hovering between 60° and 63° which puts us off by 4° degrees from a record setback in 1933.

What we're tracking
What we're tracking(KCTV 5)

By Christmas Eve Sunday the large storm system we first warned you about days ago, will impact the Missouri River Valley. We are still anticipating heavier shower activity for much of the morning and afternoon on Sunday. Rainfall values range between 1 and 2 inches of rain within this timeframe. But new data has just come into the First Warn 5 Weather Center. The storm system is expected to slow down drastically now moving through the central plan. High pressure holds to the mid-Atlantic, which will halt movement to the east for this area of low pressure. It will orient itself just enough to wear the Missouri River Valley will interact with the cold side of this low-pressure system. Cold air from Canada will be dropping down on the backside of the system and will change wet pre-sip to frozen pre-sip.

Snow showers are starting to look more confident in our forecasts as early as Monday late afternoon into the early evening. But this area of low pressure hangs out through Tuesday and even into early Wednesday morning. During this time it continues to dump on and off snow showers throughout the area. Early snowfall forecast data indicate snowfall amounts ranging from 1/2 inch to over 5 inches within a 72-hour period.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

