‘Everyone should have a bed’: Grandview organization helps those in need turn house into home
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A story that exemplifies the generosity in our community: volunteers at Flourish Furniture Bank in Grandview helped eight families fill their house with furniture just in time for the holiday weekend.
The organization aims to turn a house into a home for so many in need. It helped 882 families in 2022, and volunteers said they will serve about 1,100 this year.
The families that get this kind of help from the nonprofit are chosen through partner referral agencies throughout the metro area.
If you would like to donate your gently used furniture to Flourish or volunteer your time, click here.
