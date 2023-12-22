End of year travels at KCI Airport & projections for 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you want to take a nice trip in 2024, you might have more flight options out of Kansas City International. A new year means new plans to keep serving the Kansas City Metro in the best way possible.

By this time next year, the old terminals of KCI could be demolished, and airport officials have a plan for on-time what they’ll do with the space. Meanwhile, there’s still room for more airline companies to come through if they choose to so Kansas City can be linked to more domestic and international destinations in 2024.

Among the first Christmas travelers to come through KCI are George and Marion Roath.

“We just got married Dec. 8th and now we’re heading to Paris to go do our honeymoon,” George Roath said.

They’ll have a layover in Chicago, so chances of more direct international flights out of KCI have them thinking of more trips abroad.

“We’ll travel a lot because I also travel for work so it’d be nice to leave from home to your next destination, so that’d be awesome,” George continued.

KCI leaders are confident Kansas City will keep growing on the map in the transatlantic marketplace in 2024.

“We’re regularly meeting with transatlantic operating carriers,” Justin Meyer, Deputy Director of Aviation, explained. “Face-to-face meetings talking about the Kansas City opportunity but there’s a lot of things at play like community support that needs to be in place on this side to make sure we can be successful.”

KCI doesn’t have details yet on new international airlines, but new direct flights to Minneapolis and Burbank are expected. Young travelers are anxious.

“We want to figure out how to start expanding our taste buds and traveling,” Nathaniel Marshall said on his way to L.A. “We enjoy food so if they could start doing more international flights, I know it would be super simple for us to come over here to Kansas City and hop on a plane to get to another country without any hassle.”

At some point the old terminals of KCI will be demolished to make room for de-icing planes.

“Enlarging the winter weather de-icing pad will allow for more on time flight operations during a winter weather event,” Meyer told KCTV.

By the end of this year, KCI estimates around 11.5 million travelers will have come through the airport. By the end of 2024, KCI expects that number to grow about 10 to 15 percent.

