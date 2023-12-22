Deputies investigating homicide after man’s body found in Clay County park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clay County law enforcement has upgraded its investigation to that of a homicide following the death of a man.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that county parks and recreation employees found the body of a man in the morning hours at Rocky Hollow Park, just northwest of Excelsior Springs.

After initially declaring the incident as a suspicious death Friday afternoon, deputies have determined it to be a homicide. Deputies stated that evidence “indicates the body was placed at the location recently.”

The sheriff’s office stated the man had a bull tattoo on his upper left arm, and investigators home someone who may recognize it will call them at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS). The man was described as white or Hispanic and between 35 and 45 years old.

The person remained unidentified, as of Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.