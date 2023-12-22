Christmas at the Crossroads helps feed, clothe the unhoused with help from dozens of volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shelter KC’s Fourth Annual Christmas at the Crossroads event helping feed and clothe those experiencing unhoused in the city features dozens of volunteers doing their part.

Two groups of around 400 people each will make their way inside the Truman Event Center across the street to get essentials such as blankets, boots, socks, snacks, and more. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served inside the shelter.

Shelter KC plans to distribute at least 700-800 gift bags in specially designed duffels, provide live music, with visits from Santa throughout the day.

“People living under bridges that are not necessarily in our shelter. We’re trying to transition some of these folks to some other shelters available in Kansas City,” said Shelter KC volunteer Don Martineau. “A lot of people don’t know who we are, or what we do, but people’s lives are truly changed, as are the volunteers who spend time and invest in these guys.”

The kitchen is packed with volunteers Friday morning, and it’ll stay that way for about six hours as they prep and present the food to those coming in.

“It’s a lot more hard work on Christmas,” said Shelter KC volunteer Tiffany Meixeuiro, who will work the entire six hours in the kitchen.

Community outreach and the help from local organizations allow the shelter to hand out fliers all week leading up to Friday -- leading to more than 700 people expected to attend the festivities.

“A lot of people would think it’s depressing or sad to volunteer and it’s not, like, to see people smile because they get a warm meal,” said Meixeuiro.

A lot of work behind the scenes for a pleasant Christmas atmosphere despite the rainy weather outside.

“There is a place for them and there are people who love and care for them,” said Martineau.

Financial donations are more than welcome and that can be done through the Shelter KC website.

