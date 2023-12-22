Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Born with rare defect, newborn donates heart valves to save 4 other babies

A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect at KUMed saved four other babies with the donation...
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect at KUMed saved four other babies with the donation of his healthy organs.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Abraham and Christine Jacobs were faced with a difficult choice when doctors told them their child would be born with an extreme birth defect.

An ultrasound at 22 weeks revealed their son, Alexander, had anencephaly, an extreme birth defect defect causing him to develop without most of his brain, skull and head. The condition affects about 1 in every 5,000 prenancies. Everything else in Alexander’s body was healthy, according to doctors at the University of Kansas Health Systems.

The condition has a slim chance of survival, and the couple was told that even if Alexander survived the duration of the pregnancy, he would likely die shortly after birth.

The second-time parents were forced to choose between terminating the pregnancy or attempting to carry him to term in hopes of donating his organs. After researching, they decided to carry him to term despite their extreme grief.

Alexander beat the odds and survived the pregnancy — and he was able to donate every single one of his organs, which doctors said were “perfect.” His four heart valves have already found homes in other newborns.

“The hope that we had came true,” Abraham said in a recent Medical News Network interview. “And I was beaming because he was still my son and he made it. He made it.”

Alexander passed just four minutes after his birth.

“Alexander means protector of men, and he has lived up to his name,” his mother said in a recent interview. “And as far as I’m concerned, he’s not with us today because he’s just too good for this world.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
The future of the Country Club Plaza, a century old shopping and entertainment district, is...
Empty store fronts reflect current state of The Plaza. Will potential new owners change that?

Latest News

FILE — The body of a man was found Friday morning at a Clay County park.
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Clay County park
Atong Marial, 18, is a 5'5, 110-pund black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She has...
KCPD asking public’s assistance in finding missing, endangered 18 year old
Christmas the Crossroads
Christmas at the Crossroads helps feed, clothe the unhoused with help from dozens of volunteers
Christmas at the Crossroads helps feed, clothe the unhoused with help from dozens of volunteers
Christmas at the Crossroads helps feed, clothe the unhoused with help from dozens of volunteers