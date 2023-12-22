Aging & Style
Bill proposes allowing some suspended Kansas drivers to get restricted licenses

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the 2024 legislative session, there’s a continued push from some lawmakers to get more Kansans back on the road and back to work.

A bill in the Kansas Senate would allow some people with revoked driver’s licenses to get restricted driving privileges for commuting to and from work.

Kansas is one of about half of all U.S. states that suspend, revoke or deny driver’s license renewals for unpaid traffic fines and fees. Critics of this system argue that drivers who can’t afford the fines fall into a cycle of debt-related driving restrictions.

“We have measures and statutes that will help a person with a DUI, a drunk driver, but we don’t have anything on the books that will simply help those with a revoked driver’s license for just simply not being able to pay that initial fine,” said Kansas Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D, Wichita).

Proponents of the Senate bill providing leniency for some Kansans argue the proposed legislation would be a solid step to create a pathway for those with suspended licenses to maintain their jobs.

When the Committee on Transportation discussed the bill in January, one proponent cited a 2007 study that showed that 42% of those with suspended licenses lost their jobs.

In the committee’s discussion nearly a year ago, Faust-Goudeau said the Senate bill provided a follow-up to a previous bill that allowed Kansans with suspended licenses to attend school, work or church. She said the proposed bill would “close a loophole that prohibits a person with a revoked license from obtaining a restricted license. Faust-Goudeau said even after paying all fees, a person with lost driving privileges must wait at least a year before applying for a restricted license.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

