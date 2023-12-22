Aging & Style
Authorities responding to deadly crash on 50 Highway in Lee's Summit

One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities in Lee’s Summit are responding to a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said a motorcycle crash on 50 Highway near 3rd Street in the eastbound lanes of the highway was fatal.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

