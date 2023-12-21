University of St. Mary's campus minister indicted for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antoine Askari Richardson, a campus minister at the University of St. Mary’s in Leavenworth, Kansas, was indicted on child sexual exploitation and child pornography related charges.

Richardson, 25, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in a four-count indictment, returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

The indictment was unsealed and made public on Thursday, Dec. 21, following Richardson’s arrest and initial court appearance.

Richardson was the campus minister at the University of St. Mary’s at the time of the alleged offense.

The federal indictment alleges that from Oct. 2022 to March 2023, Richardson enticed a minor victim in Missouri to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The indictment also charges Richardson with one count of using the child victim to produce child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of distributing child pornography.

According to a press release, the charges contained in this indictment are accusations, and not considered as evidence of guilt.

Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence. This case was investigated by the Grain Valley Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

