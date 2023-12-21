Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Two KCK residents seriously hurt, another killed in Atlanta-area crash

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City, Kansas, residents were seriously hurt and another was killed in a crash in the Atlanta area Monday night.

The Cobb County Police Department investigated a crash that happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. that night. Angela Smith, 50; Jimmy Smith, 61; and Monique Smith, 27; all of Kansas City, Kan., were passengers in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The Hyundai was making a turn from Cobb Parkway to black Acre Trail when it was struck on the passenger side by a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Cobb County Police said the Hyundai rolled over in the crash and came to a final rest on its passenger side on the corner of the intersection off the road.

All three of the Kansas City, Kansas, residents were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, along with a driver from Dallas, Georgia.

Police said Angela Smith died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Police arrested two suspects Monday night after they discovered thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts
File: 2 hospitalized after serious Home Depot parking lot crash
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot

Latest News

On July 4, 2023, charging documents allege Tokin approached J.M.R “armed with a knife and...
Florida man facing federal indictment for racially-motivated murder in KCMO
Potential owners hope to bring new life to the Country Club Plaza
Woman sentenced to prison after beating elderly woman celebrating birthday
FILE: The Country Club Plaza District Council is looking for different ideas from the public...
Potential owners hope to bring new life to the Country Club Plaza