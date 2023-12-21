Two KCK residents seriously hurt, another killed in Atlanta-area crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City, Kansas, residents were seriously hurt and another was killed in a crash in the Atlanta area Monday night.

The Cobb County Police Department investigated a crash that happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. that night. Angela Smith, 50; Jimmy Smith, 61; and Monique Smith, 27; all of Kansas City, Kan., were passengers in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The Hyundai was making a turn from Cobb Parkway to black Acre Trail when it was struck on the passenger side by a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Cobb County Police said the Hyundai rolled over in the crash and came to a final rest on its passenger side on the corner of the intersection off the road.

All three of the Kansas City, Kansas, residents were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, along with a driver from Dallas, Georgia.

Police said Angela Smith died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

