Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outsells Kansas City Chiefs’s entire 2023 season, StubHub says

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was the best-selling event of 2023, outselling every Kansas City...
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was the best-selling event of 2023, outselling every Kansas City Chiefs game.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift is bringing much more to Kansas City besides her Love Story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

New data from the ticket-selling platform Stubhub revealed that Swift’s Eras Tour was the best-selling event of the year in the metro, outselling the next four events combined by more than double.

The concerts, which were hosted at GEHA stadium on July 7 and 8, accounted for nearly 70% of the metro’s top five events in 2023. The two-night event also outsold the Chiefs’s entire season by 14%, excluding a Jan. 7, 2024 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ranking number two on the list was a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles at home, followed by the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, then matchups with the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was the best-selling live event in Kansas City in 2023, beating out...
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was the best-selling live event in Kansas City in 2023, beating out every Kansas City Chiefs game.(StubHub)

Swift’s tour brought over $50 million to the city and has continued boosting local businesses through frequent appearances at Chiefs’s games and all around the city, allowing businesses to cash in on the hype.

Her large economic and cultural impact earned praise from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“...For almost no municipal investment, we’re getting a heck of an investment,” he said in a recent Billboard interview. “Any major city would love to have Taylor Swift just start randomly coming into their city. This is great for our economy. It’s great for our culture. It’s great for letting people know we have this dynamic city.”

He added he likes “seeing people happy and people spending money” in the city in a post on X Tuesday.

Notably, StubHub also announced “The Eras Tour” was the biggest tour in the site’s history.

