St. Louis man sentenced for meth trafficking after luggage search at KC bus station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A St. Louis man traveling by bus was sentenced in federal court Thursday after more than 31 pounds of meth were found in his luggage at a KC bus station.

Cregg L. Matthews was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole. The 56-year-old was sentenced as a career offender according to the U.S. Department of Justice. That was a result of previous felony convictions.

Matthews was found guilty in June of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, he was traveling on March 9, 2019, through Kansas City on a bus from California. Investigators believed he could be transporting a large amount of methamphetamine and used a service canine to check the luggage under the bus when it stopped in Kansas City.

The dog alerted police to Matthews’ black bag which was carrying 10 bundles of meth that weighed a total of 10 pounds. Another suitcase of his was retrieved from the bus and carrying 16 bundles of meth, weighing a total of 21.6 pounds.

This is Matthews’ third drug-trafficking conviction. He also had a prior felony conviction of statutory rape.

