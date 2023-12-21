Spire to expand service in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spire is expanding its natural gas service in Missouri.

The Missouri Public Service Commission announced Thursday it granted Spire a certificate of convenience and necessity to provide natural gas service in Cass County, Missouri. The certificate expands Spire’s existing area of service and will serve a development of subdivision homes, the MPSC said.

MPSC said there is a need for the service and Spire is qualified to fulfill the need.

Spire already provides natural gas service to approximately 1.2 million natural gas customers in Missouri, according to the MPSC.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.