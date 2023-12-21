‘Something like zero fare on buses could be a lifeline’; Riders demand KCATA keep zero fare policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ride KC’s Free Fare policy could be coming to an end. On Wednesday, bus riders took to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority headquarters to demand free fares to stay in place.

Multiple bus riders shared testimonies during public comment and expressed how this decision will directly impact their lives. This comes after voters said yes to renewing the KC Bus Tax in November. The ⅜ cents sales tax supports 30 percent of the Ride KC bus system in KCMO.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the KCATA Board of Commissioners shared data from a fare collection study recommended by President and CEO Frank White III. That data showed reinstating the fares could result in a drop in ridership by as much as a third. Bringing back fares would also generate anywhere from $5-to $7 million in unrestricted funds to be used for capital improvements.

The study considers keeping free rides for low income riders and discounted rates would be offered for seniors and those who are disabled. One rider referred to zero fare as a ‘lifeline’ for the working class.

“Something like zero fare on the buses could be like a lifeline. People shouldn’t be forced to make a decision between paying for medicine and paying for food. We deserve all these things. We deserve the freedom of movement within our city,” said Sunrise Movement KC volunteer Raymond Forstater.

More than one million trips are taken on Ride KC every month and for the past four years, it’s been at no cost for riders.

For some, that has made life easier.

“Free transit has helped me out a great deal because I’m able to put that money toward my students,” said bus rider Terrence Mykins II.

Some riders shared how they use transportation to access some of the city’s most vital resources like picking up medications, going to doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, and work. Others have gone as far to say having this kind of access is the difference between life and death.

“If my father had access to a zero fare bus system like the one that we enjoy here in Kansas City, today I have no doubt, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that he would still be alive to this day. He couldn’t make his recent medical appointment with his GI specialist and therefore couldn’t get the medications that he needed and why would that be? Well, he literally couldn’t get to his appointment because he had run out of bus tokens.”

“I’m totally against this free fare because it’s causing a problem for this city. It’s dirty and everything, especially in the inner city,” said bus rider Jean Simmons.

The board and staff are conducting more studies over the next several months before reaching a decision next year. If a change is made it would be implemented in 2025.

