Smoke will linger for days after large Lathrop, Missouri grain facility fire

LATHROP, Mo. (KCTV) - Lathrop Fire Protection District said the smoke will linger for several days after a fire broke out at the Lathrop Food Seed Grain (FSG) facility early Thursday morning.

It was a hot wake-up call for neighbors of the facility like Doug and Dawn Burnett.

The couple is dealing with melted siding on their home and garage as well as some melting on their vehicle.

“You really don’t want to know what my initial words were,” said Doug Burnett, who lives next to Lathrop FSG.

The fire smoldered all day Thursday as crews cleaned up what’s left of the building once used for the office, scale station, and store for things like grain or feed.

“With it being gone it’s just kind of this town’s bread and butter is all gone,” said Lathrop resident, Elijah Canaday.

Lathrop FSG is a big employer for the town.

“The elevator’s been here a long time,” said Burnett.

Residents said it’s also one of the last historic landmarks left from the time Lathrop served as the ‘Mule Capitol of the World.’

It’s been in town since 1923 offering a spot for many local farmers to get what they need.

“All day for 12 hours and then it just disappeared,” said Canaday. He added, “Grow up going in there to get feed for horses or even dog food it is you know those memories they kind of come back.”

Burnett said he knew moving in about 30 years ago, something like this fire could happen. He’s thankful for the quick response by fire crews.

“Thank God for insurance,” said Burnett. He added, “Nobody thinks it is going to happen but when it does you can point fingers there is nobody to point fingers at and that doesn’t do any good anyways so you just pick up work together and move on.”

The community hopes the facility can be saved.

“You know it is going to leave a dent in the community until we get it rebuilt,” said Burnett.

As of Thursday evening, Lathrop Fire Protection District asked all residents to continue avoiding the area of the fire as it’s an ongoing battle. Crews expect smoke and steam to linger in the coming days.

OSHA confirmed it opened an investigation with Lathrop FSG LLC in response to the incident and has six months to complete the investigation.

The Redwood Group, which owns Lathrop FSG LLC, sent a statement to KCTV5.

Early this morning Lathrop FSG’s north warehouse and several of its surrounding grain bins caught fire. Fortunately, due to the incredible actions of the Lathrop, Cameron, Plattsburg, Holt and volunteer firefighters, the fire has been controlled and extinguished. All of Lathrop FSG’s personnel are safe and accounted for, and the company is working with local fire officials and authorities to determine the cause of the event. We are grateful for the quick actions of our team members and all those who have helped today, and look forward to getting open for business as soon as possible.

Lathrop R-II School District Superintendent Adam Willard said they closed school Thursday because they had no power in the high school till 10:30 a.m., and some families didn’t have power and had to relocate due to the fire.

He said Thursday was a half day and winter break starts Friday, so students got an early start to winter break.

