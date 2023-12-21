Sisters selling KC, Taylor Swift-themed treats to repay parents for Eras Tour tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 16-year-old Maya and 12-year-old Emma Manese have figured out a clever, business-savvy way to pay back their parents who purchased “very expensive” tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this year.

The Manese sisters, who live in Brookside, opened up a hot cocoa and sweet treat stand Saturday night they dubbed “Cup of Christmas” located on 70th Street just east of Ward Parkway.

The menu features a multitude of Swift-themed items, such as the “Lover” hot chocolate, but also Chiefs-themed items, such as Travis Kelce jersey Rice Krispie treats. Here are a few of the themed items:

The “Lover:” hot chocolate with marshmallows, whipped cream, heart sprinkles, cotton candy and two straws

“Midnights:” hot chocolate with marshmallows, whipped cream, star-shaped and blue sprinkles and “snow.”

“Gold Rush:” hot chocolate with marshmallows, whipped cream, edible gold, edible glitter and a candy cane

KC Current and KC Chiefs-themes Rice Krispies (discounted if you are in Chiefs or Current gear)

The pop-up cocoa stand will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until Dec. 23, and then from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (along with limited time menu items) on Christmas Eve.

The sisters, along with their friends, created an Instagram account to show off their decked out stand.

