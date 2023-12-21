Santa Claus comes to MU hospital, visits tiniest names on the good list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Santa Claus paid a visit to his tiniest helpers Wednesday afternoon, snapping photos and spreading Christmas cheer to NICU babies and their families at the University of Missouri Health Care Women’s Hospital in Columbia.

The hospital’s tiniest patients posed with Santa inside stockings, surrounded by Christmas decorations or adorned in Christmas pajamas.

