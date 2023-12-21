Recreational use marijuana sales become Missouri’s newest billion dollar industry in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries cashed in on marijuana sales during the first 11 months the drug could be legally sold for recreational use in the state.

According to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, licensed dispensaries have sold more than $1.2 billion worth of marijuana in 2023. The majority of sales have been for recreational use. Just $285 million was sold to people with medical marijuana licenses. Regulators say total sales break down to nearly $4 million in sales daily.

Adult-use marijuana sales in Missouri began on Feb. 3, 2023, about three months after voters passed the constitutional amendment.

MoCannTrade, Missouri’s cannabis trade association, estimates state sales will top $1.3 billion in 2023, despite only selling for 11 months of the year.

Of the four states that began selling marijuana for adult use this year, Missouri has the highest sales, according to MJBizDaily. Maryland, New York and Connecticut were the other states that began selling marijuana for recreational use in 2023.

In 2022, Missouri became the first state in the country to automatically expunge past, nonviolent marijuana charges. More than 100,000 past offenses in the state have been automatically expunged in 2023. Some of the money raised through the 6% sales tax Missourians pay on adult use cannabis sales goes to the expungement effort.

