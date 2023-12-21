Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Passenger caught with bullets concealed in baby diaper at security checkpoint, TSA officers say

The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed...
The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.(Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a loaded diaper, but not like you would think.

Security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Officers pulled the otherwise clean diaper from a passenger’s carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, the TSA said.

According to the agency, the passenger initially claimed he didn’t know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag. Later he suggested his girlfriend put it there, the agency said.

The TSA identified the passenger as a man from Arkansas who was ticketed for a flight to Chicago’s Midway Airport, but did not disclose his name. Port Authority police cited him for unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition.

Messages seeking details were left with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, and the Queens district attorney’s office.

The diaper disguiser is just the latest LaGuardia passenger to be flagged for packing bullets — and sometimes heat. It’s a problem that has cropped up at airports across the U.S.

Last month, TSA officers found a .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with six bullets concealed in a pair of Nike sneakers in a checked bag at LaGuardia. Firearms are allowed to be transported as checked luggage, but only in a locked, hard-sided container — not shoes.

In January 2021, officers at a security checkpoint intercepted 13 bullets hidden in a Mentos chewing gum container inside a carry-on bag. The bullets were mixed in with pieces of gum, the TSA said. The passenger, who was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, claimed the bag belonged to his son, the agency said.

In April, officers pulled a loaded .22-caliber pistol and two boxes of ammunition — more than 100 bullets total — from a carry-on bag. That passenger claimed he had been at a shooting range and forgot to remove the gun and bullets before heading to the airport, the TSA said. He was still arrested.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
File: 2 hospitalized after serious Home Depot parking lot crash
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
Police arrested two suspects Monday night after they discovered thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts

Latest News

The line outside the Jackson County Courthouse shortly before it opened at 8 a.m. on Dec. 20....
Missouri reps react to tax assessment trouble
Missouri reps react to tax assessment trouble
If you've ever been to this Home Depot in northern Nevada then you know Jerry Trotter, an...
‘I’m really blessed’: Meet Jerry, a beloved Home Depot worker who treats everyone like family
KC man faces multiple felony charges after shooting outside man's home
Authorities looking for suspect following armed robbery at Clay County bank