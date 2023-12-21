Missouri reps react to tax assessment trouble

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three separate bills now pre-filed by Missouri lawmakers are aimed at the county assessor.

Representatives Chris Sander, Dan Stacy, and Jeff Coleman, all representing constituents of Jackson County, are looking to change how the county assessor gets the position.

A record number of homeowners -- more than 55,000 -- wanted to appeal their property tax assessment. That’s the most in any county in the state.

The Missouri lawmakers want to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself and want to make it a law requiring the assessor of Jackson County to be an elected officer, not appointed.

Representative Sander said he also filed a similar bill back in December of last year but was never granted a hearing.

Sander is now filing once again and said by having an elected assessor voters can vet the person and see if they’re capable of doing the job.

“Whenever you have an elected assessor you can vet the person, say ‘What is their experience? What assessment can they do? Can they do a massive reassessment every 2 or 4 years? Do they have experience with that?” said Sander.

KCTV5 also reached out to the other two representatives who are sponsoring bills; Representative Coleman did not respond.

Representative Stacy provided a statement that read: “It’s strange that Jackson County residents are not allowed to select and hold accountable their county tax assessor. HJR 68 allows the state constitution to be amended to allow Jackson County residents to elect their county tax assessor like every other county in Missouri.”

On Monday, state auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, who was asked to do a deep dive into the botched assessments, gave a preliminary report stating he believes the county broke laws. He also expressed his support to make the assessor’s position an elected one.

“I do think that especially in these roles where somebody has the responsibility of determining how much tax you’re going to pay on your largest asset. You know, having somebody that people can get their hands on at the ballot box is a good idea,” said Fitzpatrick.

Representative Sander said the bill will now have to be referred to the committee by the Speaker of the House, which can happen as soon as Jan. 3.

Sander said this time he expects no pushback, because of the record number of botched assessments this time around.

