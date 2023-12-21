Missing Wichita child rescued in Florida, mother thought he was demon-possessed

SEBRING, Fla. (KWCH) - Sheriff’s deputies in Highlands County, Florida, rescued a nine-year-old Wichita boy on Tuesday. They said his mother and another man tried to burn him because they thought he was demon-possessed.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in Sebring, Fla. Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said several people called 911 about a burning pile of debris on the side of Bay Blossom Drive at the intersection of US-98.

Highlands County Fire-Rescue units responded to the scene along with law enforcement due to the “suspicious nature of the incident,” the sheriff said.

Firefighters were the first responders on the scene and were confronted by 39-year-old Richard Myron Ham.

Blackman said two Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived soon after and found Ham armed with two metal rods.

“Ham refused to follow deputies’ orders and a taser was deployed,” said Blackman in a video release. “The taser did not appear to have an effect on Ham. Ham pulled the taser probes from his body and re-armed himself with one of the bars. He then swung the bar and struck a deputy in the head.”

Blackman said the other deputy shot Ham. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The injured deputy was taken to another hospital, where he was treated and released.

Blackman said Ham and 30-year-old Lakenya Phillips were burning the possessions of Phillips’ 9-year-old son because they believed he was possessed by a demon.

“At one point, witnesses said, Ham put the child into the fire and covered him with a blanket that was also on fire. The child was able to escape serious injury,” said the sheriff.

Witnesses said immediately after the shooting, Phillips began to push deputies as they tried to secure Ham and help the child. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took her into custody at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said, “Phillips, 30, is in the Highlands County Jail on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and cruelty toward a child.”

Lakenya Phillips mugshot (Heilman, Matthew | Highlands County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office)

Phillips and the child were listed as missing and endangered out of Wichita, Kansas on Dec. 6. Blackman said it’s unknown when or why they came to Highlands County. Multiple firearms and drugs were found in the vehicle Ham and Phillips were driving at the time. The child is in DCF custody.

The sheriff’s office said the child reported not bathing or brushing his teeth for at least 10 days as he traveled to Florida with Phillips and hadn’t eaten for at least 24 hours.

“[The child] said that both Ham and Phillips had regularly been using drugs and that Ham had earlier threatened him with a large knife, as well as claiming he had used that knife to kill someone,” the sheriff’s office said. “investigators are working with law enforcement in several states to follow up on that statement.”

Ham’s criminal history includes convictions for armed felonies and drug possession and multiple arrests in Arkansas, South Carolina and Georgia.

This incident will be investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force in Florida.

