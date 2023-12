KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 5500 block of St. John Ave.

A call came in to police at 9:50 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.