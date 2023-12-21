Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas, Missouri Walmart stores offer $50k bonuses for pharmacists

Walmart
Walmart(Source: WAFF)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walmart is taking a different approach as it tries to hire pharmacists to work at thousands of store locations across the country heading into 2024.

The retail giant is offering to cover relocation for pharmacists willing to move to certain cities. According to online job listings, Walmart is also offering bonuses up to $50,000 for certain positions.

Some of the bonuses are offered at Walmart pharmacies in Kansas and Missouri. All available listings can be found online at careers.walmart.com.

Kansas listings with bonuses

  • Great Bend, Kan.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $25,000 sign-on bonus
  • Hutchinson, Kan.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $35,000 sign-on bonus
  • Independence, Kan.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $20,000 sign-on bonus
    • Relocation help offered
  • Junction City, Kan.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $50,000 sign-on bonus
    • Relocation help offered
  • Marysville, Kan.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $50,000 sign-on bonus
    • Relocation help offered
  • Topeka, Kan.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $50,000 sign-on bonus

Missouri listings with bonuses

  • Bethany, Mo.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $30,000 sign-on bonus
    • Relocation help offered
  • Cameron, Mo.
    • Walmart Staff Pharmacist
    • $10,000 sign-on bonus
  • Joplin, Mo.
    • Sam’s Pharmacy Manager
    • $5,000 sign-on bonus

It comes after pharmacists at retailers such as CVS and Walgreens walked out of stores across Kansas City this fall.

At that time pharmacists said they walked off the job in protest because they felt they’re not given enough staff support. They said less than adequate staff support puts patient’s safety at risk.

One CVS employee went as far as to say their workplace has become “a dangerous environment,” and customers deserve better.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: 2 hospitalized after serious Home Depot parking lot crash
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
House Fire, E. 27th Terrace
KCFD fights an apartment and house fire overnight

Latest News

Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, school district cancels classes
Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, school district cancels classes
Ian McDiarmid, who played Emperor Palpatine in the "Star Wars" franchise, joined the celebrity...
Ian McDiarmid, other sci-fi stars to appear at KC’s own Planet ComiCon
WATCH: Andy Reid previews Chiefs matchup on Christmas Day against Raiders
WATCH: Andy Reid previews Chiefs matchup on Christmas Day against Raiders
Kansas City Ballet Dancer Aiden Duffy in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker. Photo by Brett Pruitt...
‘Better every year’: KC Ballet’s The Nutcracker brings national acclaim, families together