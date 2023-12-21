Kansas, Missouri Walmart stores offer $50k bonuses for pharmacists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walmart is taking a different approach as it tries to hire pharmacists to work at thousands of store locations across the country heading into 2024.

The retail giant is offering to cover relocation for pharmacists willing to move to certain cities. According to online job listings, Walmart is also offering bonuses up to $50,000 for certain positions.

Some of the bonuses are offered at Walmart pharmacies in Kansas and Missouri. All available listings can be found online at careers.walmart.com.

Kansas listings with bonuses

Great Bend, Kan. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $25,000 sign-on bonus

Hutchinson, Kan. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $35,000 sign-on bonus

Independence, Kan. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $20,000 sign-on bonus Relocation help offered

Junction City, Kan. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $50,000 sign-on bonus Relocation help offered

Marysville, Kan. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $50,000 sign-on bonus Relocation help offered

Topeka, Kan. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $50,000 sign-on bonus



Missouri listings with bonuses

Bethany, Mo. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $30,000 sign-on bonus Relocation help offered

Cameron, Mo. Walmart Staff Pharmacist $10,000 sign-on bonus

Joplin, Mo. Sam’s Pharmacy Manager $5,000 sign-on bonus



It comes after pharmacists at retailers such as CVS and Walgreens walked out of stores across Kansas City this fall.

At that time pharmacists said they walked off the job in protest because they felt they’re not given enough staff support. They said less than adequate staff support puts patient’s safety at risk.

One CVS employee went as far as to say their workplace has become “a dangerous environment,” and customers deserve better.

