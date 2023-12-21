Kansas man who shot at law enforcement officers convicted

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas man was convicted Thursday by a federal jury for his role in a retaliatory shooting that injured two people, including a federal task force officer.

Court documents and evidence presented during a trial led to a jury convicting 24-year-old G’Ante Butler, of Kansas City, Kansas, of one county of forcible assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Authorities in Kansas City, Kansas, were called to a shots fired call on Aug. 3, 2020, on Farrow Ave. There, Butler’s parents lived. Later that night, authorities went to North Allis Street and arrested one of the individuals responsible for the earlier shooting.

After executing that search warrant, officers were shot at by multiple shooters as they were returning to their vehicles. Court documents said the officers tried to take cover but weren’t able to do so before an officer and civilian bystander were hit by gunfire.

An investigation led authorities to find out Butler and other individuals orchestrated the shooting following the Farrow Ave. shooting.

Three co-defendants each pleaded guilty to one count of forcible assault on a federal law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

“Gang members and their reckless violence are threats to the entire community, including those sworn to protect us,” said U.S. attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “We are fortunate that the officer and the innocent bystander in this case didn’t lose their lives or suffer more serious injuries.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.