Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments

A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which now tops 55,000 appeals.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence has claimed a victory after a Cass County judge denied Jackson County’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit regarding issues with Jackson County’s 2023 assessment process.

The lawsuit by the City of Independence was filed in September 2023. At the time, Independence issued this statement:

“In the wake of continuous failures by Jackson County officials to correct their inconsistent and unfair processes related to the assessment of real property taxes, the Independence City Council has authorized City staff to retain legal counsel to initiate a lawsuit against Jackson County.

“The Independence City Council did not make this decision lightly but feels litigation has become necessary in order to stand up for the interests of Independence residents and ensure the assessment process is being done in compliance with state law. It is the City’s hope that this unfortunate, but necessary action, will finally force Jackson County to do what is right for the City of Independence and its residents.”

READ MORE: Jackson County’s property tax mess complicates home sales

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit was heard on Wednesday, Dec. 20, by Cass County Associate Circuit Judge Derek Spencer. He was assigned the case after all Jackson County judges recused themselves from it.

Spencer ruled in favor of the City of Independence. A full hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2024.

For more coverage of the Jackson County property tax assessments situation, visit here.

