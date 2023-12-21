Aging & Style
Jackson County’s property tax mess complicates home sales

Lachelle Arrington was excited about buying a new home in Jackson County, but her dream has fallen apart.
Lachelle Arrington was excited about buying a new home in Jackson County, but her dream has fallen apart.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of homeowners have expressed their fears over the last Jackson County property tax assessment.

But what about those who want to become homeowners?

KCTV5 Investigates visited with one woman who expected to close on a home purchase this month, only to be priced out by an outrageous tax assessment.

Lachelle Arrington was excited about buying a new home in Jackson County. She said she found the perfect home to fit her needs.

“It just has everything I want,” said Arrington. “Like it has my island. I’ve been dreaming of having an island in my kitchen.”

Here are the numbers on the house she wants:

  • It was listed at $239,000
  • Arrington offered $245,000, and it was accepted
  • It was appraised at $257,000

Arrington believed her dream was coming true. But the dream fell apart.

Arrington learned that Jackson County has the property on the tax rolls for $463,000. Her monthly estimated tax bill jumped from $235 to $656. That means Arrington no longer qualifies for the home.

“I’ve actually been watching this unfold; I’ve been watching it for months on TV,” said Arrington. “I’ve seen so many people crying you know, worried about losing their homes, stating that there’s no way that they can pay these taxes. I just never thought it would be me.”

Arrington can’t appeal because she doesn’t own the home. The owners can’t appeal either, because the window has closed. They claimed they never got a notice. It’s just one allegation in the unprecedented lawsuit filed by the Attorney General earlier this week against the county. (link to previous web story).

Another allegation in the lawsuit is the unevenness among homes in the same neighborhood.

KCTV5 looked at 28 properties in the neighborhood Arrington wants to buy into:

  • Two are valued below $100,000
  • 22 are valued at $100,000-$200,000
  • Three are in the $200,000s

Only one, the one Arrington wants to buy, is appraised at $463,000.

She said she’s gotten no help from the county resolving the tax issue which she believes is a mistake.

I have taken off work to go down to the Jackson County assessment office,” said Arrington. “Stayed there for two hours, begging, asking someone to help me with this process and just not getting anywhere at all.”

Realtor George Medina was not surprised to hear of a tax issue impeding a home sale. He’s listed a home in Waldo for $350,000 but the tax bill is for $463,920.

Medina shared messages from other realtors who have passed on the property.

One realtor questions the “insanely high” tax bill. Another realtor explained concerns about the roof and “the tax assessment being so high, she’s decided to pass.”

Jackson County’s Assessment Department continues to deny any wrongdoing with the recent assessment—claiming the action by the Attorney General is political.

A spokesperson for the county sent this response regarding taxes:

“State law places the responsibility to pay property taxes on the new owner.  It is common for these costs to be pro-rated between the buyer and seller, that is not required by law.  While the date for any property owner to appeal their assessed valuation has passed for 2023, a new homeowner would have the opportunity to appeal their assessed valuation in 2024.”

