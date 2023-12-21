‘It’s happening everywhere’: KC Pet Project holds annual adoption event, number of pets continues to exceed capacity

Aging & Style
“It’s happening everywhere”: KC Pet Project holds annual adoption event as number of pets continue to exceed capacity
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over the next several days, you can help a pet find a furever home at a fraction of the regular cost.

Until the end of the year, KC Pet Project has cut their adoption fees to $30 for any cat or dog over 30 pounds. If a pet has been in the building for over 30 days, the adoption fee is waived completely.

The special comes as KC Pet Project facilities continue to exceed capacity. Staff said the KCCAC facility near Swope Park is housing roughly 250 dogs and the capacity goal is only 150.

The nonprofit is an open-admission shelter, meaning its facilities need to have open kennels for new arrivals.

“All those kennels are doubled up, which means it’s more stress on the animals, it’s more resources to take care of them,” Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project said. “We’re taking in more animals than we ever have in the history of Kansas City, Missouri with 16,000 pets being cared for this year.”

Fugate said more pets come into the shelter every day than leave. Their goal is to get as many pets into a home for the holidays as possible.

“With 40 to 60 new pets arriving every day it has been a huge hassle all year round to leave those kennels open,” Fugate said. “Nobody in her wants to euthanize, that is not the decision we want. When you are adopting, fostering, sharing pets on social media you are helping save lives in Kansas City.”

KC Pet Project is open every day through the end of the year, except Christmas Day.

Learn more about how you can donate or volunteer.

