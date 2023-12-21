Ian McDiarmid, other sci-fi stars to appear at KC’s own Planet ComiCon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those attending next year’s Planet Comicon in Kansas City may soon come to know the power of the dark side of the force.

That’s because the Sith Lord himself, Ian McDiarmid — who played the infamous “Star Wars” villain Emperor Palpatine — announced he will be attending Planet Comicon Kansas City from March 8-10 at Bartle Hall.

Fans who purchase the VIP package will have the opportunity to meet the villain himself, get autographs, take photos and receive priority access seating to the star’s Q&A session during the event’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Planet ComiCon founder and CEO Chris Jackson said McDiarmid’s performance left an “indelible mark in the pop culture and cinematic world.”

“We are honored to welcome Ian McDiarmid to Planet Comicon Kansas City. His contribution to the Star Wars legacy has captivated generations of fans, and we’re ecstatic to offer attendees the chance to meet a true cinematic icon,” Jackson said.

Also joining the star-studded guest list is Sofia Boutella who stars in the new, “Star Wars” inspired Netflix movie “Rebel Moon.” The movie’s costar Charlie Hunnam will also attend alongside “Kingsman: The Secret Service” star Boutella.

