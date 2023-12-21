A hippopotamus for Christmas: Hippo born at Tanganyika

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika Wildlife Park proudly welcomed a newborn Pygmy Hippopotamus. Weighing 13 pounds at birth, the male calf was born to parents Posie and Pluto on December 14. Posie and Pluto came to Tanganyika from different zoological facilities in Florida and have become key in safeguarding this rare species.

Posie and Pluto, the only pygmy hippo parents in Kansas, have lived at Tanganyika since 2014. This marks their fourth calf. The birth of this calf brings hope for preserving critically endangered Pygmy hippos, with fewer than 3,000 known individuals worldwide. With a strong need for male hippos in the breeding program, this latest addition holds even greater importance.

Tanganyika has welcomed three other pygmy hippo calves in recent years, including Nessie in 2017, Yeti in 2019, Link in 2021, and now the newest addition. Nessie has even become a parent herself, making Posie and Pluto proud grandparents.

During the park’s operating season from March through November, guests can see our Pygmy Hippo family in their habitat, as well as get up close and personal during the daily Hippo Feeding, where guests have the chance to toss carrots into a hippo’s mouth. Dr. Russak emphasized, “The support and engagement of our visitors are crucial in creating awareness about the importance of preserving endangered species like the pygmy hippopotamus.”

