Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

A hippopotamus for Christmas: Hippo born at Tanganyika

Hippo born at Tanganyika.
Hippo born at Tanganyika.(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)
By Jeffrey Lutz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika Wildlife Park proudly welcomed a newborn Pygmy Hippopotamus. Weighing 13 pounds at birth, the male calf was born to parents Posie and Pluto on December 14. Posie and Pluto came to Tanganyika from different zoological facilities in Florida and have become key in safeguarding this rare species.

Posie and Pluto, the only pygmy hippo parents in Kansas, have lived at Tanganyika since 2014. This marks their fourth calf. The birth of this calf brings hope for preserving critically endangered Pygmy hippos, with fewer than 3,000 known individuals worldwide. With a strong need for male hippos in the breeding program, this latest addition holds even greater importance.

Tanganyika has welcomed three other pygmy hippo calves in recent years, including Nessie in 2017, Yeti in 2019, Link in 2021, and now the newest addition. Nessie has even become a parent herself, making Posie and Pluto proud grandparents.

During the park’s operating season from March through November, guests can see our Pygmy Hippo family in their habitat, as well as get up close and personal during the daily Hippo Feeding, where guests have the chance to toss carrots into a hippo’s mouth. Dr. Russak emphasized, “The support and engagement of our visitors are crucial in creating awareness about the importance of preserving endangered species like the pygmy hippopotamus.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

File: 2 hospitalized after serious Home Depot parking lot crash
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
House Fire, E. 27th Terrace
KCFD fights an apartment and house fire overnight

Latest News

First responders tried to put out a large fire at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on...
Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, school district cancels classes
Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, Missouri
Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, Missouri
KCI is expecting a 24 percent increase in holiday travel this season.
KCI expecting 24 percent increase in holiday travel compared to last year
KCI expecting 24 percent increase in holiday travel compared to last year
KCI expecting 24 percent increase in holiday travel compared to last year