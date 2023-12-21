Florida man facing federal indictment for racially-motivated murder in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged with a federal hate crime after he allegedly stabbed a Black man in KCMO over the summer.

The Department of Justice reports that 36-year-old Sean Walter Tonkin is accused of stabbing a Black man to death without provocation. The victim has only been identified by the initials “J.M.R.”

On July 4, 2023, charging documents allege Tokin approached J.M.R “armed with a knife and knuckles” and, unprovoked, began “directing racial epithets and threats towards J.M.R and ultimately stabbed him twice in the chest and abdomen.” J.M.R. died as a result of the attack.

The indictment alleges that Tonkin attacked J.M.R. because of his race.

Tonkin, who is from Florida, was staying at a KCMO-area motel at the time of the incident.

Representatives from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Western District of Missouri and FBI Kansas City Field Office were all involved in issuing the indictment. The FBI Kansas City Field Office is continuing the investigation.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

