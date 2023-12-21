FIRST WARN shifts to early Friday with light showers possible Thursday evening

Incoming rain chances are the focus for the holiday weekend forecast! A few sprinkles and light showers are still possible Thursday evening, but nothing significant is expected. I ended up shifting the Frist Warn to now span over early Friday morning. Most of this rain should fall before the morning commute, but I just wanted to keep anyone heading out extra early prepared for some wet roads. This first wave of rain should not cause any major travel concerns. Then, we dry out with mid 50s Friday afternoon. Staying mostly dry Saturday with highs near 60! Saturday night into Sunday morning we will watch for our next wave of rain. As of now, Christmas eve looks wet, prompting a First Warn.

We should see a steady rain with maybe even a few rumbles. Our latest model guidance keeps showers even into Sunday night and Monday. For the growing confidence in rain for Monday also, I went ahead and added a First Warn. So we now have one Friday morning, Sunday and Monday. Those are the times I think travel impacts are possible. With dropping temperatures on Monday, our newest data is also suggesting a few wet snowflakes could mix in for the evening. This is a new adjustment, so I am not fully sold on it yet, but wanted to give you an initial heads up. This is a stubborn storm system, with potential light rain/snow even into Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay chilly next week likely in the 40s.

