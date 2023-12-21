FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy, highs in the upper 50s with rain moving in tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn was issued days ago for today, due to several upper-level, low-pressure systems entering in from the west. To the north of us near Des Moines, a warm front is taking shape, allowing a steady flow of warm, moist air from the south. With the interaction of upper-level and low-pressure, coming off of the panhandle of Oklahoma, pop-up isolated showers throughout this morning clear through the day will be common.

The bulk of our wet weather is expected mainly this evening, closer to around 9 to 11 p.m., and will continue into the early morning of Friday. Damp slick conditions are expected today and if you plan on a late night, it is worthwhile to grab the umbrella before heading out the door. With all of this warm air and heavy cloud cover, temperatures are starting in the upper 40s and lower 50s and will increase to the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon as we continue this pattern clear through the holiday weekend.

The exit of this upper-level low Friday afternoon and more overcast conditions take over clear into Saturday with a few small opportunities for isolated drizzles. By Sunday, the bigger area of low pressure off the Rockies will impact the Missouri River Valley. Widespread activity ranging from moderate rainfall to heavy downpours is expected. This rain event will be where we see the most rainfall in our seven-day forecast. We anticipate anywhere from a half inch of rain to an entire inch of rain between Christmas Eve Sunday to Christmas Day Monday. If you plan on heading to the big game on Christmas Day at Arrowhead, make sure to pack your poncho. We don’t anticipate heavy downpours, but light to moderate showers are expected.

Chiefs Forecast (KCTV 5)

On the backside of this area of low pressure will be much colder air pulled in from Canada. At this time this low-pressure system is expected to drop and rotate right through the Missouri River Valley, which means an opportunity for us to see cold air mix with the moisture in the atmosphere. Some models are picking up more of a very cold rainfall. At this time we are calling for a 30% wintry mix to occur on Tuesday ranging from mid-morning to late afternoon. Temperatures during this time will drop well back into seasonable levels featured in the upper 30s and lower 40s for afternoon highs.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.