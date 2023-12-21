First responders brighten kids’ nights with Parade of Lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders from both sides of the state line had a very special mission Wednesday night: make spirits bright for kids staying at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Trista Tate, manager of patient family programs, said the Parade of Lights is truly a special event that they broadcast in every room throughout the hospital.

“They are going to line the streets, they’re going to turn on their lights, and they’re just going to send some holiday cheer to our patients,” Tate said. “Our patients are stuck here for the holidays, and it’s just a way for them to know that people in the community are thinking of them.”

Officer Scott Nelson, with KCPD, said he brought the idea to Tate three years ago, and it’s become bigger and better since.

“It makes me feel good,” Nelson said. “There’s way more people here for the third year than there was the first or the second.”

Nelson said he wants the patients to know they are not alone.

“We physically can’t see you, but we know you’re in there, we are here to support you,” Nelson said. “We don’t know what they’re in there for, but whatever they are in there for, I want them to smile and know that there’s people out here that actually think about them.”

Even nurses like Brandi Duncan and Jacque Brown stepped out to take in all the lights.

“It’s really invigorating to see all these lights, and it’s really uplifting, and we really appreciate what all these teams do for our hospital,” Duncan said.

Christmas magic that goes beyond the medicine.

“I think it’s great; even the ones stuck in their hospital rooms get to see it,” Brown said.

