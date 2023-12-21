Douglas County investigators recover body from Kansas River

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after crews pulled a body from the Kansas River Thursday afternoon.

Someone reported a body in the water near the Bowersock Dam, in the north part of Lawrence, around 1:15 p.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff and Underwater Search and Recovery team responded to the area. They recovered a body in a shallow part of the river.

Investigators are working to identify the person and determine what caused the death.

