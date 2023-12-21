Aging & Style
Despite steering wheel lock, Jasper’s cannoli mobile stolen for third time

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Late Tuesday night, a popular local restaurant had its delivery vehicle stolen for the third time. The crime happened to Jasper’s “Cannoli Mobile” – and the owner can’t believe the car was stolen again.

“Even my grandbaby says, she goes, ‘Oh no, Papi, not again!’” said Jasper Mirabile, the restaurant’s owner.

Jasper’s restaurant is amid its busiest time of the year. However, ahead of Christmas, a grinch visited their parking lot.

“A car comes to the parking lot, swings around right in front of the Cannoli Mobile, somebody gets out, and it took them about 15 minutes,” Mirabile said.

After the last time the car was stolen, the restaurant had a wheel lock installed. Even that did not stop the thieves from stealing the van again.

“What am I doing wrong? I don’t know,” Mirabile said. “I put the bar on there, I have it parked right up close to the restaurant. It’s in a busy lot. This lot does not slow down, especially this time of year.”

KCTV5 reached out to AAA and the Kansas City Police Department. They said steering wheel locks are not 100% effective.

“Any determined thief is going to get is going to get what they want to steal, if they are determined enough,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

“Nothing is fail-safe,” said KCPD Captain Corey Carlisle. “It’s a deterrent. It’s something that is meant to cause an inconvenience, both visually and manually.”

AAA and KCPD recommend parking your car in a well-lit area, and in front of a security or doorbell camera if possible. An after-market alarm will also help stop would-be thieves.

“Thieves are looking for small, quiet, out of view areas,” Carlisle said. “They don’t want loud, boisterous, or anything that can cause attention.”

