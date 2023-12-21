Delayed Liberty Hospital surgery could cost patient thousands if IT issues continue

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patience is running thin for patients at Liberty Hospital as they continue to look for answers to what the hospital is calling “IT issues.” With appointments and surgeries canceled patients say they need answers, especially as the new year approaches.

Time is of the essence for people like Michael Beeton. Not just because of the surgery he needs but because his health insurance deductible resets on Jan. 1. So, if a tech issue that caused 40-45 patients to be moved from Liberty Hospital on Tuesday isn’t fixed soon, he won’t just face more physical pain but financial pain as well.

“IT Event? What does that even mean?” Beeton wondered on Wednesday.

That’s a question KCTV has asked the hospital as well. But just like to Beeton, the hospital hasn’t shared any details.

“I have not heard anything from anybody,” Beeton explained.

Just a two-hour notice is all he was given after Liberty Hospital called him Tuesday putting off surgery on his right shoulder.

“It’s very frustrating because I don’t know what’s going on,” Beeton said. “You know you get a phone call canceling surgery at the last minute.”

Since last month, he’s dealt with a torn rotator cuff. The longer he waits, the more pain he puts up with.

“It’s a sharp pain in my shoulder and when I lift my arm it starts to hurt here and radiates up into my neck,” Beeton said, pointing to the source of his pain.

In a statement, Liberty Hospital explained these delays are all being done for the safety of patients.

“Patient safety and care are our utmost priority, as well as getting our systems back online. We expect this process to take time,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our primary and specialty care clinics continue to see certain patients and are reaching out to reschedule others as needed.”

For Michael, there needs to be more transparency.

“We don’t know when this is going to be resolved. Are they canceling things all week? It’s holiday time, people are trying to do things. There’s been no communication.”

The clock is also ticking on Michael’s insurance plan which he says will reset after this year. Forcing him to pay out of pocket if he has the surgery after Jan. 1.

“That means I have to pay a $1,000 deductible and I’d have to pay about up to $5,000 out of pocket,” Beeton said. “And then it’s 80/20 after that and I don’t know how much that is.”

Liberty Hospital hasn’t released any details about what caused this malfunction with their IT services but said they’re working with a third-party specialist to investigate the nature and scope of the incident but are continuing to care for patients in all areas of the hospital for low-risk procedures and outpatient surgery.

