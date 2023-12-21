Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, school district cancels classes

Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, Missouri
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATHROP, Mo. (KCTV) - Lathrop firefighters battle a massive grain elevator fire Thursday morning.

Witnesses told KCTV5 it broke out around 1 a.m. at Lathrop Feed.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office said even though residents live nearby they are not being asked to leave.

Law enforcement blocked off the area as crews worked overnight and through the morning hours to put out the blaze.

ALSO READ: First responders brighten kids’ nights with Parade of Lights

Lathrop R II School District has canceled classes on Thursday, they say due to a significant power outage. We are working to determine if it is connected to the grain fire.

Due to significant power outage, Lathrop R II will not be in session on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Posted by Lathrop School District on Thursday, December 21, 2023

We have a crew en route and will update online and on-air as new information comes in.

Lathrop fire is work an active grain elevator fire in Lathrop. Law enforcement agencies have blocked off the area to...

Posted by Clinton County Missouri Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 21, 2023

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: 2 hospitalized after serious Home Depot parking lot crash
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
House Fire, E. 27th Terrace
KCFD fights an apartment and house fire overnight

Latest News

Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, Missouri
Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, Missouri
KCI is expecting a 24 percent increase in holiday travel this season.
KCI expecting 24 percent increase in holiday travel compared to last year
KCI expecting 24 percent increase in holiday travel compared to last year
KCI expecting 24 percent increase in holiday travel compared to last year
Ride or Drive?
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy, highs in the upper 50s with rain moving in tonight