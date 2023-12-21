Dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop, school district cancels classes

LATHROP, Mo. (KCTV) - Lathrop firefighters battle a massive grain elevator fire Thursday morning.

Witnesses told KCTV5 it broke out around 1 a.m. at Lathrop Feed.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office said even though residents live nearby they are not being asked to leave.

Law enforcement blocked off the area as crews worked overnight and through the morning hours to put out the blaze.

Lathrop R II School District has canceled classes on Thursday, they say due to a significant power outage. We are working to determine if it is connected to the grain fire.

