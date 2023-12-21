Aging & Style
Two people injured in crossover crash on I-49 near Raymore

A crash on I-49 in Cass County shut down southbound traffic on Dec. 21, 2023.
A crash on I-49 in Cass County shut down southbound traffic on Dec. 21, 2023.(KC Scout)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a crash near Raymore Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 near North Cass Parkway after 4 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a driver heading north lost control of the car. The vehicle crossed through the median and hit a vehicle on the southbound lanes of I-49.

A picture shared by South Metro Fire in Raymore shows a red pickup overturned and on the side of the highway. Another picture shows a red car with heavy front-end damage.

Southbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for over an hour as crews worked to clean up the crash and transport two people to hospitals.

