Two people injured in crossover crash on I-49 near Raymore

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a crash near Raymore Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 near North Cass Parkway after 4 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a driver heading north lost control of the car. The vehicle crossed through the median and hit a vehicle on the southbound lanes of I-49.

A picture shared by South Metro Fire in Raymore shows a red pickup overturned and on the side of the highway. Another picture shows a red car with heavy front-end damage.

Crews are working a significant motor vehicle accident on Southbound I-49. We urge you to utilize 291 to head south for approximately the next 60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SaiQNTCo2X — South Metro Fire (@southmetrofire) December 21, 2023

Southbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for over an hour as crews worked to clean up the crash and transport two people to hospitals.

