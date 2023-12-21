Aging & Style
City approves final development plan of LiveNation Amphitheater in Riverside

The final development plan of the LiveNation Amphitheater in Riverside, Missouri, was approved in a Tuesday night Board of Aldermen meeting.
The final development plan of the LiveNation Amphitheater in Riverside, Missouri, was approved in a Tuesday night Board of Aldermen meeting.(City of Riverside, Missouri)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Riverside, Missouri, approved the final development plan and the rezoning of the land the LiveNation Amphitheater will be built on during their Tuesday night meeting.

The new amphitheater is set to be built on a plot located south of Northwest 39th Street, west of NW Horizons Parkway, north of Interstate 635 ad eas of the Riverside Quindaro Ben Levee.

The nearly 330-acre entertainment facility will hold a total of 31,057 people, with just over 15,000 designated for seated visitors. Additionally, the ampitheater includes seven kinds of seating and tickets, including:

  • Seated pit, with a 1,666-person capacity,
  • General seats, with a 6,076-person capacity,
  • Lawn seats, with a 4,135-person capacity,
  • Premium seats, with a 1,502-person capacity,
  • Premium box seats, with a 432-person capacity,
  • Premium group sales, with a 410-person capacity
  • and premium lawn seats with a 786-person capacity.

The facility will also provide 5,200 parking spots and 200 stalls for rideshare services.

Along with information about the facility, the city also released renderings of what the amphitheater will look like once construction finishes.

