Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs announces parking lot, gate open times prior to Christmas Day game

Fans tailgate in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football...
Fans tailgate in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Santa will have just climbed back up the chimney Christmas morning before the most diehard Chiefs fans start getting ready to head to the Truman Sports Complex.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium parking gates will open at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The stadium gates will open at 10 a.m.

The Chiefs will look to clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West division crown, and what better opponent to square off against than the hated Raiders?

American Idol contestant Britney Holmes will sing the national anthem just before the 12 p.m. kickoff, and KC-135 Stratotankers out of McConnell Air Force Base are slated to conduct a flyover.

The Chiefs-Raiders game on Christmas Day will also be featured as the “Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.” Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined in the AR booth by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello will pop up to explain penalties throughout the game.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: 2 hospitalized after serious Home Depot parking lot crash
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
House Fire, E. 27th Terrace
KCFD fights an apartment and house fire overnight

Latest News

A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which...
Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments
Lachelle Arrington was excited about buying a new home in Jackson County, but her dream has...
Jackson County’s property tax mess complicates home sales
File image
Douglas County investigators recover body from Kansas River
St. Louis man sentenced for meth trafficking after luggage search at KC bus station
A crash on I-49 in Cass County shut down southbound traffic on Dec. 21, 2023.
Crash closes SB I-49 in Cass County