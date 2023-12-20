Woman sentenced to prison after beating elderly woman celebrating birthday

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 53-year-old Leavenworth woman who brutally assaulted an 84-year-old woman on her birthday was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

The attack happened on Sept. 15, 2022, when Sherry L. Housworth repeatedly banged on the victim’s door, Leavenworth prosecutors said. When the victim answered the door and stepped outside while using her walker, Housworth grabbed the walker, became agitated and started hitting her with it.

According to court documents, the 84-year-old woman was found laying face down in her yard when officers arrived at the downtown Leavenworth home. The woman was bleeding and had facial swelling and noticeable bruising.

The victim gave police officers a description of her attacker and told police the woman who beat her called her a cannibal and accused her of holding the woman’s husband hostage.

A man in the area who was working saw the attack and told officers where Housworth headed after leaving the crime scene. Housworth was eventually found and arrested after being located at a house a block away from where she attacked her victim.

Housworth was sentenced on the following charges:

41 months for attempted aggravated battery

13 months for aggravated battery

13 months for aggravated assault

7 months for criminal threat

7 months for criminal threat

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.