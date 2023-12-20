WATCH: Lenexa police show move used to stop stolen van

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police utilized a device to safely stop a driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen van. A dash camera mounted inside a Lenexa patrol car captured the move.

Lenexa police said two sergeants were on patrol when they noticed the stolen vehicle. The officers worked to stop the driver, who tried to escape while driving along an interstate ramp.

Video shows the officers lining up behind van. The officers then deployed a device that attached to the stolen car. The device allowed the officers to safely stop the car.

Desk jockeys? No way! Our supervisors still get out there and do great police work! A couple of our dayshift sergeants were out patrolling recently when they tried to make a traffic stop that turned out to be a stolen car. The driver attempted to elude but he was no match for the… pic.twitter.com/gDpdjOxv0T — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) December 20, 2023

According to Lenexa police the driver faces charges related to the stolen car, felony fleeing, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.