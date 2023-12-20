Aging & Style
WATCH: Lenexa police show move used to stop stolen van

LENEXA, Kan. -- Police use a device that attaches to a bumper to stop a stolen van.
LENEXA, Kan. -- Police use a device that attaches to a bumper to stop a stolen van.(Heidi Schmidt | Lenexa Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police utilized a device to safely stop a driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen van. A dash camera mounted inside a Lenexa patrol car captured the move.

Lenexa police said two sergeants were on patrol when they noticed the stolen vehicle. The officers worked to stop the driver, who tried to escape while driving along an interstate ramp.

Video shows the officers lining up behind van. The officers then deployed a device that attached to the stolen car. The device allowed the officers to safely stop the car.

According to Lenexa police the driver faces charges related to the stolen car, felony fleeing, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

