Vandalism causes delayed opening of KCMO shelter helping families in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A longer wait is in store for a Kansas City shelter for mothers and children in need after vandalism caused at least $30,000 in damage in August.

Healing House is in the process of opening up Erin’s House.

Healing House said it’s a home being renovated for use as a home for women working to regain custody of their children.

In August, vandals broke into the home and stole wires, took apart the heating and air conditioning units, and tore the place apart.

Healing House Founder and CEO Bobbi-Jo Reed said there was about $30,000 in damage to the home.

They hoped to get families in by Christmas, but things are taking longer than expected due to the destruction.

Reed said they are excited to welcome families into their new home honoring 25-year-old Erin Langhofer who was killed by stray gunfire during First Fridays in 2019.

“Beautiful girl and she had a heart, a servant’s heart and so this place will honor her forever and make an impact in thousands of women’s lives and children,” said Healing House Founder and CEO, Bobbi-Jo Reed.

Erin’s House plans to be open in February 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.